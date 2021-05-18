Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.09 Million Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,937 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGNA opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $21.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. TEGNA had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $727.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a boost from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

