Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,246 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of H&R Block worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in H&R Block by 2,376.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Shares of HRB stock opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $25.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 379.12% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRB. Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.