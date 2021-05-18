The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.88.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000.

NYSE:AAN opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. The Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $34.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 16.53.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.63 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

About The Aaron’s

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

