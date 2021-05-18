The AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The AES (NYSE:AES) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $30.50 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.08% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE AES traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.20. 16,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,676,728. The AES has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.27, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The AES will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The AES by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The AES during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The AES in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The AES by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The AES during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

