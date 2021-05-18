The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $52.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $52.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.62.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

