The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.89.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BNS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNS. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BNS opened at $66.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $80.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.47. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $35.76 and a twelve month high of $66.41.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.7133 dividend. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.