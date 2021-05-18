The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $715.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) will announce sales of $715.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $651.80 million to $767.90 million. The Cheesecake Factory reported sales of $295.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 141.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will report full-year sales of $2.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Cheesecake Factory.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CAKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.43.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, President David M. Gordon sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $1,149,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 7,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,787.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,160 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,149. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth $587,000. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $58.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $18.79 and a 52 week high of $65.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -43.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.74.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

