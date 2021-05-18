The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.31 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. The ExOne updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ:XONE traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.75. 7,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,554. The company has a market capitalization of $391.81 million, a P/E ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 2.39. The ExOne has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $66.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.99.

XONE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of The ExOne in a report on Monday, March 15th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of The ExOne from $10.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The ExOne in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The ExOne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

