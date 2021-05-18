The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of NYSE:GUT remained flat at $$7.38 during trading on Tuesday. 106,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,016. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $8.29.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 24,800 shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $198,648.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 692,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,096.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

