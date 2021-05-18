The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.

NYSE:GUT opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.65. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $8.29.

Get The Gabelli Utility Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 24,800 shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $198,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 692,022 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,096.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.