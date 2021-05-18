The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.570-0.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $558 million-$563 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $570.80 million.The GEO Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.230-2.310 EPS.

NYSE:GEO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.30. 44,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,861,972. The company has a market cap of $771.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $14.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 16.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GEO. Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

