The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Jamf (BATS:JAMF)

Jamf (BATS:JAMF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $52.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.65% from the company’s previous close.

JAMF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Jamf in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Shares of Jamf stock opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.87.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million. Jamf’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Jamf news, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 6,645 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $243,140.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,865.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $5,097,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,846 shares in the company, valued at $5,227,687.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 402,847 shares of company stock valued at $13,913,016 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAMF. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Jamf by 374.3% in the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,185,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after purchasing an additional 935,872 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 496.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 815,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,401,000 after acquiring an additional 678,906 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Jamf by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,763,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,751,000 after acquiring an additional 558,486 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Jamf by 5,263.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 510,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,043,000 after acquiring an additional 501,328 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Jamf by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 951,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,471,000 after purchasing an additional 451,081 shares during the last quarter.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

