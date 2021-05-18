The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “$170.00” Price Target for Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) has been assigned a $170.00 price objective by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.39% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.82.

WMT stock traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.39. 659,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,740,965. Walmart has a 1-year low of $117.01 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,060,573.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412 in the last quarter. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

