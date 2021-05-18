The Hershey Company (HSY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 on June 15th

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.804 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

The Hershey has raised its dividend payment by 23.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. The Hershey has a dividend payout ratio of 46.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Hershey to earn $6.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.0%.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $172.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.93 and a 200 day moving average of $153.03. The Hershey has a 52 week low of $125.50 and a 52 week high of $173.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $365,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,091,865.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,171 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

