The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock Position Decreased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $23,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2,728.6% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $172.49 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $125.50 and a 1-year high of $173.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.93 and its 200-day moving average is $153.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 55.71%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $365,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,091,865.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total value of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,775.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,914,171. 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

