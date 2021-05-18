The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,884 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,853 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $20,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 202.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 634.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 23.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of ROCK opened at $78.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.85 and a 200 day moving average of $82.78. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $103.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $242,050.00. Also, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $432,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

