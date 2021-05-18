The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 346.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 556,118 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 431,488 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Yelp were worth $21,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Yelp in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yelp by 531.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Yelp by 32.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in shares of Yelp by 25.3% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,519 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on YELP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Yelp from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Yelp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.05.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $38.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.74. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $138,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 145,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,039,038.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,169,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,995,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,054 shares of company stock worth $2,481,662. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

