The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $21.22 Million Stock Holdings in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,269 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 2.55% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $21,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 253.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $166,975.02. Also, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $75,400.00. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NCBS stock opened at $79.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $791.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.77. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.81 and a 12 month high of $86.25.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 26.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NCBS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

