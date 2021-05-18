The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $23.93 Million Stock Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 21.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 461,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,694 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $23,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 16,604 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,346,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,901,000 after buying an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CENTA. Truist Securities began coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist began coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $52.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.69. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

