The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 392,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,106 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.36% of First American Financial worth $22,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,585,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $701,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,979 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,368,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,549,000 after acquiring an additional 839,301 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,147,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,876,000 after acquiring an additional 452,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 375.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,223 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FAF opened at $66.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.93. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $66.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.13.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FAF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.13.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

