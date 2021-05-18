The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 996,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total transaction of $134,143,581.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at $725,655.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,175,501 shares of company stock valued at $292,796,316 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $137.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $111.43 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

