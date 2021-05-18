The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 839,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,167,000 after purchasing an additional 259,955 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 830,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,438,000 after buying an additional 46,945 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 495,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,761,000 after buying an additional 29,588 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,317,000 after buying an additional 239,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 422,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,129,000 after buying an additional 13,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

SMG stock opened at $229.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.80. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $126.75 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

SMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.86.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total value of $348,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,737.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total transaction of $337,380.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,640,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,856,233.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,251 over the last three months. 27.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

