The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Trading Down 3.8%

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)’s stock price was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.01 and last traded at $37.01. Approximately 3,166 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 213,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.46.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHYF shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -480.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.77.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

In other The Shyft Group news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $148,335.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,885.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $569,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,752,553.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,436 in the last 90 days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 135.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.