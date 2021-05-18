The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) will report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Southern’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. The Southern reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Southern will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Southern.

Get The Southern alerts:

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,256,333.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,546. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in The Southern by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Southern by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Southern by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of The Southern by 2.3% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $64.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,439,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,965,563. The Southern has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.28. The company has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Southern (SO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.