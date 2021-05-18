The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

The Timken has increased its dividend by 5.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The Timken has a payout ratio of 22.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Timken to earn $4.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

NYSE TKR opened at $89.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The Timken has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.09 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Timken will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Timken has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total transaction of $445,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,947,502.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $272,769.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,937,813.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,524 shares of company stock valued at $14,344,470. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

