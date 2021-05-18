The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Lifted to “Buy” at Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Securities currently has $620.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $880.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised The Trade Desk from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $749.14.

The Trade Desk stock opened at $507.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 173.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $269.00 and a one year high of $972.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $666.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $768.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The Trade Desk’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, June 16th.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.07. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,152,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 47,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,317,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.74, for a total value of $630,253.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,589,741. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,153 shares of company stock worth $86,539,672 over the last quarter. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

