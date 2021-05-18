The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Truist Securities

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price decreased by Truist Securities from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.31.

DIS opened at $170.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.74 billion, a PE ratio of -106.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $108.02 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.07.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 374,915 shares of company stock valued at $73,494,579. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after buying an additional 247,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 401,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $72,770,000 after buying an additional 76,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

