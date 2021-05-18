The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Lowered to $213.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE DIS opened at $170.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.74 billion, a PE ratio of -106.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $108.02 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.07.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 374,915 shares of company stock worth $73,494,579. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after buying an additional 247,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 401,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $72,770,000 after buying an additional 76,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.