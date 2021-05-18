The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.000-2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of WU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.88. 11,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,688,407. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day moving average is $23.37. The Western Union has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Get The Western Union alerts:

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Western Union from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.32.

In related news, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. Also, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $5,591,568.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,401,876.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,677 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,531 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.