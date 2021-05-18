The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) PT Raised to $29.00 at Credit Suisse Group

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.31% from the stock’s current price.

WMB has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.64.

WMB opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.39. The Williams Companies has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of The Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMB. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,369,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,315,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,175,000 after purchasing an additional 24,501 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 40,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 247,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after buying an additional 138,416 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $1,563,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

