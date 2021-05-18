TheStreet Downgrades Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) to C

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

Mattel stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,084.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.51. Mattel has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.04 million. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. Research analysts expect that Mattel will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 13,276,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,985 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,686,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mattel by 6,918.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,283,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,961 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Mattel by 120.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,368,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Mattel by 30.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,153,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

