Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) Given a C$6.25 Price Target at Cormark

Cormark set a C$6.25 price objective on Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Titanium Transportation Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins lifted their price target on Titanium Transportation Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of Titanium Transportation Group stock opened at C$3.85 on Friday. Titanium Transportation Group has a one year low of C$1.06 and a one year high of C$4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$167.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$65.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$52.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Titanium Transportation Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Titanium Transportation Group

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

