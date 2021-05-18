TONToken (TON) Market Cap Hits $567,928.01

TONToken (CURRENCY:TON) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 17th. During the last seven days, TONToken has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. One TONToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. TONToken has a total market capitalization of $567,928.01 and $52,496.00 worth of TONToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00084982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003916 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00022103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $598.85 or 0.01344102 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00064877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00115757 BTC.

TONToken Coin Profile

TONToken (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. TONToken’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,827,685 coins. TONToken’s official Twitter account is @TONCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . TONToken’s official website is toncommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

Buying and Selling TONToken

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TONToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TONToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TONToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

