Tortoise Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,340,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,591 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 150,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,372,000 after purchasing an additional 28,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,175,501 shares of company stock valued at $292,796,316. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $137.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $337.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $111.43 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

