Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 27.5% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the first quarter worth about $1,071,000. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,225,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 192,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 82,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average of $17.67.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

