Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $117,000 in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 134.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the first quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 2,640.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 39,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

CLPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ClearPoint Neuro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on ClearPoint Neuro in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of ClearPoint Neuro stock opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.42. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.69 million, a PE ratio of -39.70 and a beta of 1.15.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 309.91% and a negative net margin of 55.55%. Research analysts forecast that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for instruments or devices designed to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

