Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Cummins by 13.0% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Cummins by 3.6% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.6% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.70.

Shares of CMI opened at $266.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.67 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $260.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.52.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

