Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $56,202,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,892,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,273 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $9,650,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $6,515,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on STWD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.63. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $26.24.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. The business had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.