Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,266 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in The Cooper Companies by 7.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 551 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $388.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.71, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $268.92 and a one year high of $415.96.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COO. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Redburn Partners began coverage on The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.85.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

