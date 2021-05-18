Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,184 Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.88.

NYSE PNW opened at $85.44 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $91.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 69.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

