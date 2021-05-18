Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 130 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,026,748,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $757,459,000 after buying an additional 836,019 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 3,226.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 812,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $446,995,000 after buying an additional 787,675 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $422,789,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in ServiceNow by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 440,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $242,649,000 after buying an additional 190,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $454.40 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.07 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $513.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $525.56. The company has a market capitalization of $89.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.73, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total transaction of $79,559.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,414.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,103 shares of company stock valued at $9,228,405 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.55.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

