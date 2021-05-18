Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Separately, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period.

Shares of MCEF opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%.

