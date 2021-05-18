ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a negative net margin of 25.90%.
Shares of NASDAQ TBLT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.76. 79,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,515,362. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.02. ToughBuilt Industries has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $1.78.
About ToughBuilt Industries
