ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a negative net margin of 25.90%.

Shares of NASDAQ TBLT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.76. 79,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,515,362. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.02. ToughBuilt Industries has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $1.78.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

