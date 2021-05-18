Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 32,326 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,422% compared to the average daily volume of 1,282 call options.

ACWI stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $98.68. 105,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,745,969. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $69.28 and a 1-year high of $100.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.46 and a 200-day moving average of $93.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 493,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,943,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,087,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. Minot Capital LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,954,000. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,700,000.

