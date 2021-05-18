Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Finance of America Equity Capital (NYSE:FOA)

Finance of America Equity Capital LLC (NYSE:FOA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 9,849 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 861% compared to the average volume of 1,025 call options.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Finance of America Equity Capital from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Finance of America Equity Capital stock opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. Finance of America Equity Capital has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $11.65.

Finance of America Equity Capital LLC develops and operates an end-to-end loan lending and services platform. Its platform connects borrowers with investors. Its products include mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels.

