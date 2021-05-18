TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Given New $670.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $660.00 to $670.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.33% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TDG. Truist raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.20.
Shares of TDG stock opened at $596.45 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $344.64 and a one year high of $633.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $604.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $590.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.57, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.
In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $9,023,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at $14,918,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total transaction of $7,154,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,800 shares of company stock worth $41,143,618 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
