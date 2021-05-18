TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Given New $670.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $660.00 to $670.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TDG. Truist raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.20.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $596.45 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $344.64 and a one year high of $633.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $604.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $590.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.57, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.10 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $9,023,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at $14,918,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total transaction of $7,154,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,800 shares of company stock worth $41,143,618 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

