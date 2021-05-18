TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Raised to Buy at Vertical Research

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $667.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $604.00. Vertical Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TDG. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Truist raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $661.20.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $596.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $604.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $590.28. The firm has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.57, a PEG ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $344.64 and a 12 month high of $633.04.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total transaction of $7,154,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total value of $5,654,187.00. Insiders have sold a total of 67,800 shares of company stock worth $41,143,618 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,794,112,000 after acquiring an additional 137,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,374,446,000 after acquiring an additional 363,926 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,033,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,195,768,000 after acquiring an additional 35,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,615,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Group LP boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,638,000 after purchasing an additional 157,374 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

