Travala.com (AVA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $14.72 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $225.55 million and approximately $14.72 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Travala.com has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Travala.com coin can now be bought for approximately $4.52 or 0.00010167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00089284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.23 or 0.00450122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.68 or 0.00228573 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004928 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.58 or 0.01325392 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00042236 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,112,681 coins and its circulating supply is 49,872,253 coins. Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

