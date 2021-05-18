Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) PT Lowered to GBX 1,850 at Credit Suisse Group

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,635 ($21.36) to GBX 1,725 ($22.54) in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,020 ($26.39) to GBX 1,910 ($24.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,533 ($20.03) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,601.40 ($20.92).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Shares of Travis Perkins stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,614 ($21.09). 263,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,604.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,438.34. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of GBX 1,013 ($13.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.80.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,472 ($19.23) per share, for a total transaction of £3,503.36 ($4,577.16). Insiders acquired a total of 257 shares of company stock worth $379,695 over the last quarter.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.