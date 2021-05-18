Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) PT Lowered to GBX 1,850 at Credit Suisse Group

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.62% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,635 ($21.36) to GBX 1,725 ($22.54) in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,020 ($26.39) to GBX 1,910 ($24.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,533 ($20.03) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,601.40 ($20.92).
Shares of Travis Perkins stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,614 ($21.09). 263,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,604.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,438.34. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of GBX 1,013 ($13.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.80.
Travis Perkins Company Profile
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
