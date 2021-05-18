Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised Travis Perkins from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Travis Perkins from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

OTCMKTS TPRKY opened at $23.50 on Monday. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.65.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.